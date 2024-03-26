Tuesday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer highlights include Brazil vs. Spain at the Bernabéu, France vs. Chile in Marseille, and notable matches featuring Portugal and Argentina.



Today's soccer highlights include the Brazilian national team and other European team friendlies.



At the Santiago Bernabéu, home of Real Madrid, Brazil takes on Spain in its second international fixture of the year.



The team is coming off a victory against England and is eager for another win.



In Marseille, France faces Chile in an international friendly. The French team is looking to bounce back with a win after a loss to Germany.



Also highlighted are Portugal's matches, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, and the world champion Argentina team led by Lionel Messi.





Where to watch today's live games; see schedule:

Friendlies:







2 pm - Latvia vs. Liechtenstein - Star+



3 pm - Malta vs. Belarus - Star+



3 pm - Hungary vs. Kosovo - Star+



3 pm - Norway vs. Slovakia - ESPN 3 and Star+



4 pm - Czech Republic vs. Armenia - Star+



4:15 pm - Denmark vs. Faroe Islands - Star+



4:45 pm - Austria vs. Turkey - Star+



4:45 pm - Scotland vs. Northern Ireland - Star+



4:45 pm - Slovenia vs. Portugal - Star+



4:45 pm - Ireland vs. Switzerland - Star+



5 pm - France vs. Chile - ESPN and Star+



5:30 pm - Spain vs. Brazil - TV Globo, SporTV, and Globoplay



10 pm - Honduras vs. El Salvador - Star+

11:55 pm - Argentina vs. Costa Rica - ESPN and Star+





Where to watch Brazil's game live today?
The Spain vs. Brazil game will be broadcast on TV Globo, SporTV, and Globoplay.

Where to watch France vs. Chile?
The France vs. Chile game will be aired on ESPN and Star+.

Which channel will broadcast Argentina's game today?
The Argentina vs. Costa Rica game will be aired on ESPN and Star+.