Soccer Team Valuations: Brazil Among Top Four

Brazil's national soccer team stands as the fourth most valuable globally, despite missing key players for friendlies against England and Spain.



Managed by Dorival Junior, the team's market value reaches €927 million, trailing only behind three European countries.

The World's Top 20 Most Valuable Soccer Teams

1. England | Team market value: €1.41 billion

2. France | Team market value: €1.22 billion

3. Portugal | Team market value: €1.03 billion

4. Brazil | Team market value: €927.1 million

5. Spain | Team market value: €896 million

6. Argentina | Team market value: €727.7 million

7. Italy | Team market value: €757 million

8. Netherlands | Team market value: €637 million

9. Germany | Team market value: €628 million

10. Belgium | Team market value: €533.8 million

11. Norway | Team market value: €457.2 million

12. Denmark | Team market value: €427 million

13. Uruguay | Team market value: €408.2 million

14. Ukraine | Team market value: €354.5 million

15. Sweden | Team market value: €343.8 million

16. Nigeria | Team market value: €343.5 million

17. Morocco | Team market value: €318.4 million

18. United States | Team market value: €312.5 million

19. Ivory Coast | Team market value: €311.58 million

20. Turkey | Team market value: €307.45 million







Despite Brazil's loss to England, with a 1-0 score, England 's team tops the chart at €1.41 billion, including Jude Bellingham, valued at €180 million.



Brazil's roster for March showcases Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid at €150 million, leading the team's valuation, followed by Rodrygo, priced at €100 million.



For the March friendlies, Coach Dorival Junior faced significant losses due to injuries, missing 13 players that could have increased the team's market value.



Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal, valued at €80 million, was the most notable absence.



These valuations provide insight into the economic aspects of international soccer, emphasizing the blend of sports performance and financial worth.



Brazil 's position, alongside insights on absent players, underscores the team's resilience and depth in the face of challenges.



Dorival Júnior's Brazilian National Team Selection



1. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid): Market Value: €150m

2. Rodrygo (Real Madrid): Market Value: €100m

3. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle) - Market Value: €85m

4. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa): Market Value: €70m

5. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham): Market Value: €65m

6. Bremer (Juventus): Market Value: €60m

7. Raphinha (Barcelona): Market Value: €50m

8. Endrick (Palmeiras): Market Value: €45m

9. Richarlison (Tottenham): Market Value: €40m

10. Savinho (Girona): Market Value: €30m

11. João Gomes (Wolverhampton): Market Value: €28m

12. André (Fluminense): Market Value: €25m

13. Galeno (Porto): Market Value: €25m

14. Pepê (Porto): Market Value: €25m

15. Lucas Beraldo (PSG): Market Value: €20m

16. Andreas Pereira (Fulham): Market Value: €20m

17. Yan Couto (Girona): Market Value: €12m

18. Bento (Athletico Paranaense): Market Value: €12m

19. Danilo (Juventus): Market Value: €12m

20. Pablo Maia (São Paulo): Market Value: €11 million

21. Murilo (Palmeiras): Market Value: €9m

22. Ayrton Lucas (Flamengo): Market Value: €8m

23. Wendell (Porto): Market Value: €5m

24. Léo Jardim (Vasco): Market Value: €3.5m

25. Fabricio Bruno (Flamengo): Market Value: €3m

26. Rafael (São Paulo): Market Value: €600k



For the March friendlies, several key players were absent, potentially boosting the team's market value.



The most notable absence was Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal, with a market value of €80 million, followed by Eder Militão and Gabriel Jesus, each valued at €70 million.

Notable Absences Outside the Brazilian National Team

1. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal): Market Value: €80m

83. Michael (Al Hilal): Market Value: €8.5m

