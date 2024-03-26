Argentina Mobilizes For Anti-Narco Campaign: New Role For Military

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina is stepping up its fight against drug trafficking in Rosario, using military force in a groundbreaking operation.



This move involves deploying over 120 personnel and various equipment, highlighting cooperation between national and local authorities.









Operation initiated under Interior Security Law highlights Argentina's dedication to combat drug trafficking, responding to the Crisis Committee's call.









Defense Minister Luis Petri underscored the operation's goal, backed by General Xavier Julián Isaac and Army Chief General Carlos Presti.



They aim to provide logistical support and enhance security forces' mobility, marking a significant shift in strategy.







Furthermore, the government proposes legal reforms to strengthen the military's role in combating terrorism.



These changes aim to broaden the Armed Forces' scope of action, a major shift from the 1991 Interior Security Law.



The proposed legislation would allow the military to engage more directly in anti-terrorism efforts within Argentina , subject to proper authorization.



Vice President Victoria Villarruel has voiced concerns about involving the military in domestic security.



She argues that military forces should not confront civilians, a stance reflecting broader debates on military engagement in internal security issues.



Despite her reservations, the proposal stresses the need for clear legal backing and accountability for state agents acting under such orders.









Argentina's narco-terrorism initiative balances security needs with legal and ethical concerns, demonstrating a commitment to address complex challenges.









In short, The proposed legal changes signal a new phase in Argentina's security strategy, aiming for a more proactive and fortified response to emerging threats.

