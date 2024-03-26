Bangladesh celebrate 54th Independence Day on Tuesday

(MENAFN) The 54th Independence and National Day of Bangladesh was celebrated on Tuesday, with a focus on advancing the nation's progress and strengthening democratic principles. President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reaffirmed their commitment to the development of Bangladesh, a country with a population of 170 million people.



The day commenced with the president and prime minister paying homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by laying wreaths at the Memorial in Savar, located on the outskirts of the capital city, Dhaka. This act of remembrance held particular significance as it commemorated the commencement of Bangladesh's liberation movement on March 26, 1971.



In a show of solidarity, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who was on a four-day official visit to the city, joined Bangladesh's leadership in honoring the heroes of the Liberation War. Bhutan's recognition of Bangladesh on December 6, 1971, holds historical significance, as it was the first country to acknowledge Bangladesh as an independent nation.



Additionally, the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other political figures also paid their respects to the nation's heroes, emphasizing unity in commemorating the sacrifices made during the Liberation War.



The preceding night, Prime Minister Hasina expressed gratitude to the nation during a televised address, acknowledging the electorate's trust in her party for the fifth consecutive term to lead the country forward. This acknowledgment highlighted the importance of democratic processes and the role of political leadership in governing Bangladesh.

