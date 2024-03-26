(MENAFN- Asia Times) The inclusion of Indian government bonds in two prestigious global indexes, the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) and Bloomberg Index Services' Emerging Market Local Currency Government Index, has sent ripples of optimism throughout global markets.

This historic milestone not only signifies India's growing integration with the global economy but also heralds a new era of opportunity and growth for the world's fastest-growing major economy.

India's inclusion in these prestigious global bond indexes marks a landmark moment in the country's economic journey.



For the first time in its history, the country finds its sovereign bonds listed among the world's most renowned investment benchmarks, a testament to the country's rising prominence on the global stage.



This integration with global indexes not only enhances India's visibility but also underscores its credibility as a stable and attractive investment destination for international investors.

Why Russia ignored the CIA's terror attack warning The ramifications of the inclusion in these indexes extend far beyond mere symbolism. Analysts project that this move could trigger inflows worth billions of dollars into India's rupee-denominated government debt market. Goldman Sachs, for example, estimates that India's bond markets could witness inflows upwards of US$40 billion from the time of announcement to the end of the scale-in period, translating to approximately $2 billion per month. Such substantial inflows signify a vote of confidence from global investors in India's economic fundamentals and growth prospects. One of the immediate benefits of this inclusion in global bond indexes is its potential to alleviate India's high borrowing costs.

As demand for Indian government bonds surges, bond yields are expected to decline, thereby reducing the government's cost of borrowing. This reduction will not only support fiscal sustainability but also free up resources for critical infrastructure development and social welfare programs, thereby helping to fuel economic growth and development. India's inclusion in global bond indexes also expands its investor base, providing a broader pool of capital to finance its burgeoning economy.

Traditionally, institutional investors such as banks, mutual funds and insurance firms have been the primary buyers of India's government debt. However, inclusion in global indexes opens up new avenues for fundraising, attracting a diverse array of international investors ranging from pension funds to sovereign wealth funds.





Sign up for one of our free newsletters

The Daily ReportStart your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly ReportA weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories This diversification of India's investor base will enhance market liquidity, boost investor confidence and reduce dependency on domestic sources of funding. To my mind, the move reinforces India's position as a leading player in the global financial landscape.

It underscores the country's commitment to financial liberalization, transparency and regulatory compliance, aligning its bond market with international best practices.

To my mind, the move reinforces India's position as a leading player in the global financial landscape.