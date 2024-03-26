Farmers Bring Tractor Protest To Westminster, Causing Chaos In Central London

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Farmers brought rush-hour chaos to Westminster as dozens oftractors descended on central London streets, Azernews reports, citing The Telegraph.

Tractors carrying Union flags or towing haybales displaying themessage“Back British Farmers” caused tailbacks as they took partin a“go-slow” convoy to protest over risks to food security.

Amid growing fury from the farming industry at what it says are“substandard imports and dishonest labelling”, around 70 tractorscarrying signs reading“no farmers, no food, no future” filteredpast Downing Street and Parliament Square from around 6pm.

Amid a series of demands for an end to new trade deals, whichfarmers claim have hurt their interests, Downing Street made itclear on Monday night that it would be willing to pause trade talksif UK interests were not being furthered.

The campaign groups Save British Farming and Fairness forFarmers of Kent launched the protests over concerns aboutincreasing difficulties faced by the farming industry, which theysay are leaving the nation's food security at risk.

They called for an end to trade deals they say are allowingimports of food produced to standards that would be illegal in theUK and are undercutting British farmers.

Organisers also criticised labelling that allows products tobear a Union flag when they have not been grown or reared inBritain.