Russians Shell Beryslav With Drone, One Injured

The Russian army continues to attack Beryslav with drones, there is an injured man.

This was reported by Ukrinform citing the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"The Russian army continues to attack Beryslav with drones," the report says.

It is noted that a 50-year-old man sustained injuries to his legs as a result of an explosive object dropped from a drone. The victim was taken to the hospital.

As reported earlier, in the Kherson region, the Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the death of a 71-year-old man near Novoberyslav as a result of the explosive dropped from a drone.

The Russian aggressor has recently significantly increased the number of attacks using these weapons, including against civilians in the right-bank Kherson region.