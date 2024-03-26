In Mykolaiv, 50 Houses Damaged By Shelling, Three Destroyed To Ground

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the latest shelling of the residential sector - 50 houses were damaged, and three of them were destroyed.

This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"We continue to work at the site of the last shelling. Here 50 private houses were damaged, three of them are beyond repair," Sienkevych wrote.

He also claims that the crews provide OSB boards to residents, help them cover broken windows, and cover roofs with tents.

They are also demolishing structures on the damaged buildings that are dangerous and could fall.

The mayor also posted a video showing ruined houses and destroyed infrastructure.

As reported, on March 25, the fall of UAV debris in Mykolaiv damaged houses in one of the neighborhoods, injuring 11 people.