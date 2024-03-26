Florida governor inks Bill limiting Minors' access to social media platforms

(MENAFN) On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis enacted a contentious bill, known as HB 3, which seeks to limit children's access to social media platforms.



This legislation imposes restrictions on minors' ability to create and maintain accounts on such platforms. Specifically, individuals under the age of 14 are prohibited from becoming social media account holders under this law. For those aged 14 and 15, they are permitted to create accounts, but only with explicit parental consent.



“Social media harms children in a variety of ways,” declared DeSantis in a declaration released by his office. “HB 3 gives parents a greater ability to protect their children. Thank you to Speaker Renner for delivering this landmark legislation.”



“The internet has become a dark alley for our children where predators target them and dangerous social media leads to higher rates of depression, self-harm, and even suicide,” stated House Speaker Paul Renner.



“I am proud of the work of all our bill sponsors, Representatives Tyler Sirois, Fiona McFarland, Michele Rayner, Chase Tramont, and Toby Overdorf for delivering a legislative framework that prioritizes keeping our children safe. Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ signature, Florida leads the way in protecting children online as states across the country fight to address these dangers.”



Opponents of the bill contend that it may run afoul of constitutional principles, pointing out that similar legislation has been struck down by courts in other states. They anticipate legal challenges from the tech industry, arguing that the bill could face scrutiny for potentially infringing upon free speech rights or other legal protections.



Additionally, the legislation includes provisions aimed at safeguarding Floridians' online anonymity and enhancing protections for minors against exposure to inappropriate content. Notably, the bill mandates that pornographic or sexually explicit websites implement age verification mechanisms to prevent minors from accessing content deemed unsuitable for their age group. These measures, according to the governor's office, are intended to bolster online safety and protect vulnerable individuals from potentially harmful material circulating on the internet. However, critics remain skeptical about the efficacy and feasibility of such requirements, raising concerns about their practical implementation and potential impact on internet privacy and accessibility.

MENAFN26032024000045015839ID1108022266