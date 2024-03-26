FECUND's Walk-In Drive In Pune On April 13Th, 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FECUND Software Services, a leading provider of technology and software solutions in the Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Industry, is excited to announce its upcoming Walk-in Drive in Pune on April 13th, 2024. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at FECUND India office - 903, Deron Heights, Baner Road, Baner, above Ranka Jewellers, Pune, Maharashtra 411045.



At FECUND, We are dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration, and we are actively seeking talented individuals with 3-8 years of experience to join our dynamic team at FECUND. Whether you're an experienced Guidewire Developer, Business Analyst, or Quality Assurance professional, this is your chance to take your career to new heights with FECUND.



Walk-in Drive Positions:

- Guidewire Developer (PC, BC, CC, & PORTAL)

- Guidewire BA (PC, BC, CC, & RATING)

- Guidewire QA (AUTOMATION)



Candidates are encouraged to bring their updated resumes and relevant documents to the walk-in drive. Our team will be available to conduct interviews and discuss potential career opportunities.



"We are excited to welcome aspiring professionals to our Walk-in Drive in Pune," said Arindam Saha, Talent Acquisition Head of FECUND Software Services. "At FECUND, we believe in providing a platform for individuals to thrive and make a meaningful impact in the insurance technology sector. This event presents a unique opportunity for candidates to join our journey of innovation and growth."



Join FECUND - Where Innovation Meets Opportunity! Stay tuned for more job updates by following FECUND Software Services. For any inquiries, please contact Surendra Deshmukh at ... or 9595779700



About FECUND Software Services:



FECUND Software Services stands as a reliable and boutique provider of technology and software services, concentrating on the Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Industry. The firm excels in delivering Guidewire and OneShield services comprehensively. Additionally, FECUND extends its expertise to provide Data, Cloud, and Digital services within the insurance ecosystem. With a global presence, including offices in the US, Switzerland, and India, FECUND provides innovative solutions to its clients on a global scale. For more information about FECUND Software Services, please visit For business-related inquiries, contact Abhishek Peter at ....

