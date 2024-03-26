Kuwait PM Receives Qatari Minister Of Sports And Youth

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday Qatari Minister of Sports and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmad Al-Thani. The meeting was attended by Minister of State for the National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Dawood Marafi. (end) ao

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.