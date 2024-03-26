Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 30 Palestinians Throughout West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 26 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces arrested on Tuesday 30 Palestinians in throughout the West Bank, said Palestinian entities.

A joint statement by the Palestinian authority for the prisoners and released in addition to the Palestinian Prisoner's Society indicated that the arrests occurred in towns and cities throughout the West Bank.

It added that a number of Palestinians from Gaza working in 1948 occupied lands were also amongst the arrestees.

The total of those arrested thus far since October 7 reached 7,800. (end)

