Israel Killed 81 Gazans Within 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Mar.26 (Petra) - Israeli occupation committed 8 massacres against Gaza families on Tuesday, killing 81 Palestinians and injuring 93 others during the past 24 hours, Gaza Ministry of Health announced.
In the daily statistical report on Gaza casualties by the ongoing Israeli aggression for the 172nd day, the ministry indicated that the death toll rose to 32,414 victims and 74,787 injuries since last October 7.
The ministry also noted a number of victims are still under rubble and on roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews were denied access to reach causalities.
MENAFN26032024000117011021ID1108022247
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.