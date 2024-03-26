Israel Killed 81 Gazans Within 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mar.26 (Petra) - Israeli occupation committed 8 massacres against Gaza families on Tuesday, killing 81 Palestinians and injuring 93 others during the past 24 hours, Gaza Ministry of Health announced.In the daily statistical report on Gaza casualties by the ongoing Israeli aggression for the 172nd day, the ministry indicated that the death toll rose to 32,414 victims and 74,787 injuries since last October 7.The ministry also noted a number of victims are still under rubble and on roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews were denied access to reach causalities.