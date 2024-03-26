Jordan Conducts Humanitarian Airdrops To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 26 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army conducted five humanitarian and food aid airdrops on Tuesday, in collaboration with allied nations, targeting various locations in the northern Gaza Strip.Participating in the operation were two Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft, one from Egypt, one from the United Arab Emirates, and one from Germany.These airdrops are part of Jordan's ongoing international efforts to alleviate the significant humanitarian crisis resulting from the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.The Armed Forces continue to send humanitarian and medical aid through an air bridge, either to El Arish International Airport or via airdrops directly to Gaza, in addition to ground convoys.To date, Jordan has conducted 60 airdrops, with a total of 96 in cooperation with allied nations, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.