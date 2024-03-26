Madaba Industrial City Thrives Amid Rising Investments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, Mar. 26 (Petra) - Omar Juwayed, General Director of the Jordan Industrial Estates Company, unveiled rising investment trends in Madaba Industrial City, marking full occupancy of its initial phases covering 17,000 square meters.To address escalating demand, tenders have been initiated for constructing and overseeing modular factories spanning 11,000 square meters in the third phase, totaling JD2million.The Jordan Industrial Estates Company oversees the development, management, and marketing of Madaba Industrial City, alongside various industrial zones across Jordan. The city's first phase sprawls over 310 dunams of its total 500-dunam area, Juwayed said.Juwayed revealed in an exclusive interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that Madaba Industrial City now hosts 34 industrial firms with investments nearing JD22 million, creating around 1,200 job opportunities for locals. These investments stem from strategic initiatives, including reduced land and building prices by up to 60%, aimed at luring industrial ventures and transforming Madaba into an industrial hub.Highlighting Madaba Industrial City's significance, Juwayed emphasized the royal patronage it enjoys, with His Majesty King Abdullah II visiting multiple times, symbolizing the accomplishments of his reign. This comes amid the nation's celebration of the King's silver jubilee.Targeting various industries like engineering, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and logistics, Madaba Industrial City is poised to drive economic growth in the region and foster multifaceted development.Despite its relative youth, Madaba Industrial City boasts numerous successful Jordanian and Arab ventures across diverse sectors, promising further employment opportunities and an expanding investment landscape, he pointed out.Additionally, the completion of the purification station project, an essential infrastructure initiative within the industrial city, is nearing completion, signaling a comprehensive approach to sustainable development.