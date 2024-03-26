Apple Releases Macos Update 14.4.1 To Fix Mac Issues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Apple has released macOS 14.4.1, a dedicated update to fix multiple problems in the macOS Sonoma operating system in Mac computers.



This new update comes 3 weeks after its predecessor, macOS Sonoma 14.4, that caused many issues in Mac computers, and raised many complaints after its launch.



Addressing several key issues reported by users, Apple's release notes detail the fixes included in macOS Sonoma 14.4.1.

The update resolves problems such as USB hubs connected to external displays not being recognised and unexpected app closures for those running Java. Moreover, it tackles concerns with Audio Unit plug-ins for professional music applications failing to open.



All three of these bugs are notable issues that Mac users have been complaining about since the launch of macOS 14.4 update. Oracle warned users about the Java issue in particular last week, advising them to postpone the update to macOS 14.4 until the issue is fixed.



In addition to fixing past issues, the new update fills some other security gaps in the system.



The new macOS 14.4.1 update can be downloaded on all eligible Mac devices using the Software Update section of System Settings. There is also a macOS 13.6.6 release for those who are still running macOS Ventura to take advantage of security fixes.