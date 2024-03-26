German Central Bank releases low-spirited prediction

(MENAFN) The latest monthly report from the German Central Bank has sounded a somber note, indicating that the country's economy is likely to remain mired in recessionary conditions for the foreseeable future. According to the report published on Monday, the outlook for the first quarter of 2024 is particularly grim, with no signs of recovery expected for the rest of the year.



The Bundesbank's forecast paints a picture of ongoing challenges for the German economy, with both internal and external demand remaining weak. The report highlights that domestic demand is being dampened by increased financing costs, particularly impacting investment activities. Additionally, uncertainties surrounding issues like climate policy are further contributing to the subdued economic environment.



In January, industrial output across all sectors witnessed a contraction compared to the final quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a decline in orders from overseas markets. The automotive industry, in particular, experienced a significant downturn in production.



While there may be tentative signs of a slight uptick in private consumption in the first quarter, consumers remain cautious about spending. However, the overall outlook remains bleak, with little indication of a significant economic turnaround in the coming quarters.



The report also highlights Germany's unique position among G7 economies, being the only one to have experienced contraction last year. Analysts largely attribute this weak performance to the energy crisis triggered by the Ukraine conflict. Economic sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations significantly disrupted energy supplies, adversely affecting Germany's energy-intensive industries and ultimately leading to a recession, as confirmed by official data.

