Russia voices remarks on suggested grain tariffs

(MENAFN) The Russian government has denounced the European Union's plan to impose tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus, labeling it as "unfair competition," according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. The criticism comes in response to the proposal put forward by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which aims to levy tariffs of up to 50 percent on grain imports from the two countries.



Under the proposed plan, the European Union intends to impose a tariff of EUR95 (USD103) per ton on cereals, oilseeds, and related products originating from Russia and Belarus. Peskov emphasized concerns about the potential impact on European consumers, highlighting that Russia has alternative supply routes. He characterized the European Union's move as another instance of unfair competition, suggesting that it would harm consumers in Europe.



Von der Leyen defended the proposal, stating that it is aimed at preventing Russian grain from destabilizing the European Union market in these products. European Union officials have previously expressed concerns about Russia "flooding" the bloc with inexpensive cereals, prompting the need for regulatory measures.



Recent European Union statistics analyzed by RIA Novosti indicated a significant decline in Russian grain supplies to the bloc in January compared to December. Meanwhile, Ukraine saw an increase in deliveries of its produce by 35 percent, reaching 2.6 million tons. Russian agricultural exports to the European Union notably decreased to just 108,000 tons in January, according to the figures.

MENAFN26032024000045015687ID1108022211