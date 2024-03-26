Biggest foreign holder of American debt exposed

(MENAFN) According to recent data released by the United States Treasury, Japan's holdings of United States Treasuries have surged to over USD1.15 trillion as of January, solidifying its position as the largest overseas holder of United States debt since June 2019. The report indicates that Japanese investors have steadily increased their holdings of Treasuries, with holdings rising from USD1.138 trillion in December to USD1.153 trillion in January. This upward trend in Japanese acquisitions of United States debt has been notable since August 2023.



Conversely, China and the United Kingdom, the other two largest holders of United States government debt, have seen reductions in their holdings. China's holdings experienced a decrease of USD18.6 billion in January, dropping to USD797.7 billion after two consecutive months of increases. Despite remaining below $1 trillion since April 2022, China's strategic efforts to diversify its foreign assets may lead to further reductions in its share of United States debt, as highlighted in reports from China Daily.



Similarly, the United Kingdom's Treasury holdings experienced a slight decline of USD200 million from the previous month, totaling USD753.5 billion in January. This decrease marks the first decline in four months after reaching a record high in December.



Overall, foreign holdings of United States Treasuries saw a modest decline in January, totaling USD8.02 trillion compared to USD8.06 trillion in December. However, year-over-year data indicates an overall expansion of 8.6 percent in Treasuries held by foreigners, highlighting continued global interest in United States government debt despite fluctuations in individual countries' holdings.

