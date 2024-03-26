American Senate approves budget bill preventing government closure

(MENAFN) In a crucial move, the United States Senate approved a USD1.2 trillion spending bill on Saturday, effectively averting a partial government shutdown that loomed large due to delayed budget negotiations. The bipartisan measure, passed with a 74-24 vote, now awaits President Joe Biden's signature to become law.



The 1,012-page bill allocates funding to various sectors, with a significant portion, over 70 percent, designated for defense spending. This includes $886 billion earmarked for the United States Defense Department, aimed at bolstering support for American troops and enhancing national security measures.



Beyond defense, the legislation encompasses funding for crucial sectors such as homeland security, healthcare, and other essential services, ensuring their operational continuity until September 30. The bill's passage in the Democrat-led Senate comes after a prolonged negotiation process, extending six months into the current fiscal year.



Despite the bill's comprehensive scope, notable exclusions were evident, with provisions for military aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel notably absent. These proposals, part of a separate bill, await consideration by the Republican-led House of Representatives, adding complexity to the overall budgetary landscape.



The protracted negotiations leading up to the bill's approval underscored the challenges faced by lawmakers in reaching a consensus. Conservative factions within Congress advocated for additional policy mandates and deeper spending cuts, prolonging deliberations and delaying the legislative process.



Notably, disagreements arose over funding allocations for border security, with Republicans advocating for increased resources to safeguard the country's southern border with Mexico.



However, a compromise on this issue remained elusive, contributing to the extended timeline for budget negotiations.



With the spending bill's passage, the United States government averts the specter of a shutdown, providing critical funding for essential services and initiatives. The bipartisan effort reflects a commitment to addressing pressing fiscal matters and ensuring the continued operation of vital government functions.

