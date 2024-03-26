Turkey declares unexpected interest rate hike

(MENAFN) In a bold move aimed at curbing surging inflation, the Turkish central bank announced a significant increase in its benchmark interest rate, raising it by 500 basis points to 50 percent on Thursday. The unexpected decision came as a surprise to most economists, who had anticipated that the central bank would maintain its rates at current levels. The monetary policy committee cited a "higher than expected" surge in Turkey’s year-on-year inflation as a primary factor driving the rate hike.



Turkey has been grappling with soaring inflation, which reached a staggering 67 percent in February, sparking concerns about the country's economic stability. In response to this alarming inflation outlook, the central bank underscored the need for a decisive policy action, emphasizing that a tight monetary stance would be maintained until a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation is observed.



The central bank's decision to raise interest rates caught the market off guard, with analysts expressing surprise at the magnitude of the hike. Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets in London, described the move as a "very strong signal" of Governor Fatih Karahan's determination to tackle high inflation rates. Notably, this marks the first interest rate hike under Governor Karahan, who assumed office following the unexpected resignation of his predecessor.



The rate hike comes after the central bank announced last month that it would pause a series of dramatic rate hikes implemented over the past eight months. The decision reflects the central bank's commitment to addressing inflationary pressures and restoring stability to Turkey’s economy amidst challenging economic conditions. As Turkey navigates through these turbulent times, the central bank's proactive measures signal a concerted effort to rein in inflation and promote sustainable economic growth.

