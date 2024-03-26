EU unresolved on methods to tap Russian money

(MENAFN) Following a summit in Brussels on Thursday, European Union leaders affirmed their commitment to exploring various avenues to tap into revenues generated by frozen Russian assets, with the intention of channeling funds to support Ukraine. The move comes amid ongoing efforts to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst the conflict with Russia, with the European Union seeking to expedite the decision-making process to provide timely assistance.



Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, Western nations have frozen approximately USD300 billion in Russian sovereign funds. Among these, the Brussels-based clearinghouse Euroclear holds approximately EUR191 billion (USD205 billion), accruing nearly EUR4.4 billion in interest over the past year alone. With estimated profits on these assets ranging between EUR2 to EUR3 billion this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed disbursing an initial tranche of EUR1 billion (USD1.09 billion) as early as July.



In light of dwindling support from the United States, where a USD60 billion aid package for Ukraine has encountered delays in Congress, the European Union is hastening its decision-making process to provide much-needed funding for Kiev. European Union leaders have instructed officials to explore all potential avenues for mobilizing funding and report back by June, indicating a sense of urgency in addressing Ukraine's pressing needs.



European Council President Charles Michel expressed confidence in the European Union's ability to act swiftly, underscoring the importance of leveraging proceeds from Russian funds to procure essential arms and ammunition for Ukraine's defense. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the priority of utilizing these funds to bolster Ukraine's defensive capabilities.



The proposed plan to utilize revenues from frozen Russian assets underscores the European Union's commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of ongoing aggression, with a focus on strengthening its defense infrastructure and ensuring its ability to defend itself against external threats. As discussions progress, European Union leaders are poised to navigate the complexities of international relations and legal frameworks to provide effective and timely assistance to Ukraine.

MENAFN26032024000045015687ID1108022167