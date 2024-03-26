Mahayuti's Seat Sharing Agreement, Names Of Candidates To Be Declared On March 28: Ajit Pawar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that the MahaYuti's seat sharing agreement and candidates will be announced at a joint press conference on Thursday (March 28) in Mumbai.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and I will address a joint press conference on March 28 in Mumbai to declare the seat sharing arrangement among the MahaYuti partners and the name of constituency wise candidates," Ajit Pawar said.

He went on to add that the 99 per cent seat sharing deal is being finalised among the MahaYuti partners especially after the meeting held on Saturday night with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ajit Pawar's announcement is important as the aspirants especially from NCP and Shiv Sena were getting impatient due to the time taken for the release of seat sharing formula. This is when BJP has already announced 23 candidates.

Ajit Pawar, who chaired the meeting of party ministers, legislators and functionaries at Pune, announced NCP's nomination from Raigad constituency to state unit chief and sitting MP Sunil Tatkare who is expected to be pitted against Shiv Sena- UBT nominee and former union minister Anant Gite.

On Shinde faction deputy leader Shivajirao Adhalrao's entry into NCP and nomination from Shirur seat in Pune district, Ajit Pawar said that it was a well thought out decision after taking into consideration all factors and leaders from six assembly constituencies.

Ajit Pawar admitted that his party had demanded many seats but cited that BJP had won 23 seats and Shiv Sena (before the split) bagged 18 seats in 2019 elections. NCP (before the split) had won four seats in the last general elections.

He said that BJP has already announced 23 candidates so far and noted that of the 18 MPs of Shiv Sena, 13 MPs are with Chief Minister Shinde and the balance five with Shiv Sena (UBT).

Ajit Pawar in the meanwhile declared division of work among the ministers and legislators asking them to work in unity with the allies BJP, Shiv Sena and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha for the victory on maximum seats in Maharashtra.

Ministers and legislators have been assigned the 48 constituency wise responsibilities with a focus on increasing outreach with voters, he said.

Ajit Pawar hailed the BJP led government's performance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that India has gained recognition globally and a number of projects including airports, ports, roads, railways were carried out in the last 10 years.