Woman Killed By Husband, In-Laws In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) A 27-year-old woman died after her throat was allegedly slit by some sharp object allegedly by her husband and in-laws in outer Delhi's Alipur area, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that they have apprehended the accused identified as Manjeet (30), his father Bhim (52), his mother Meena (48), and brother Manish (27).

Sharing details, police said that on Monday at 6:50 p.m., information regarding a quarrel between husband and wife was received at Alipur police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” said a senior police official, adding that the body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy.

The official said that an FIR was registered after a complaint was filed by the family members of the victim.

The initial probe revealed that there was some dowry-related issue.“However, police teams are probing the incident,” the official added.