FedEx Bolsters Community Support with Impactful Volunteering Efforts Across the Middle East and North Africa

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Over 1,800kgs of Supplies Delivered to more than 300 beneficiaries in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt

Dubai, UAE, March 26, 2024 — FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, team members in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) supported more than 1,800 kilograms of much-needed food and non-food supplies for more than 300 beneficiaries from non-profit organizations (NGOs) of their choice. These contributions were made as part of the FedEx Cares Purple Tote Campaign, which empowers FedEx team members to come together and support the causes they value most in their local communities.

In the UAE, FedEx teams joined forces to sort and deliver essential goods to Senses, a residential and day care in Dubai for children and adults of determination. Volunteers across the UAE packed Purple Totes for the NGO, showcasing the spirit of giving that is deeply rooted in the FedEx culture. The commitment continued with a ‘fun day for the children of Senses’, where the volunteers engaged in games and music activities, enriching the lives of children with their time and care.

These efforts have been extended to Egypt, where FedEx team members contributed to the wellbeing of children at the Awlady Orphanage in Cairo. In a combined effort, the volunteers collected food and necessary items, including sports gear and toys, for the NGO. This was complemented by a 'Fun day at Awlady Orphanage', where the FedEx team members engaged with children in various activities and birthday celebrations, bringing them joy and laughter.

“At FedEx, we believe our responsibility extends beyond our business operations to the heart of the communities we serve. Our team members have transformed compassion into action, directing hundreds of hours towards enriching lives and delivering hope. Their dedication exemplifies our core belief that we move the world forward not just by delivering packages, but by delivering kindness and care where it's needed the most,” said Taarek Hinedi, vice president of FedEx Middle East and Africa operations.

FedEx Cares is a global community engagement program. This year team members around the world came together in teams of all sizes and worked with their charities of choice to collect goods needed most.

As part of FedEx Cares, team members around the globe are encouraged to come together to ‘Drive forward. Give back’ by volunteering and doing countless acts of caring throughout the year. In 2023, FedEx team members across MENA engaged in different activities such as tree planting at the Special Bee Reserve in the UAE, as well as sorting and packing 4,800 boxes of essential food items in the UAE and Egypt during Ramadan for those in need.

MENAFN26032024005513012199ID1108022156