EuroKids Spreads Joy and Culture with Nationwide Holi Celebrations

Bengaluru, March 26, 2024: EuroKids Preschool, the country's foremost preschool expert, hosted a joyous nationwide celebration of Holi across its 50¬+ centres. This colorful festivity aimed to introduce toddlers to the spirit of camaraderie, creativity, and cultural heritage while fostering a sense of joy and inclusivity within the EuroKids preschool. With 1000+ students enthusiastically participating in these festivities, EuroKids painted the nation with the colors of happiness and learning.



Holi, the festival of colors, is profoundly important in Indian culture. It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring. Understanding the importance of early exposure to cultural traditions, EuroKids organized the Holi celebrations to impart valuable lessons of unity, diversity, and environmental consciousness to its young learners. Through engaging activities and interactive sessions, EuroKids aimed to instil a sense of appreciation for cultural heritage and environmental responsibility among toddlers.



EuroKids' Holi celebrations were brimming with engaging activities tailored to captivate and educate young minds. The mini Holi carnival was at the heart of the festivities, where families indulged in traditional color play, music and interactive games. Emphasizing eco-friendliness, EuroKids encouraged the use of natural colors and flowers during the celebration. A highlight of the event was the collaborative painting activity, fostering teamwork among toddlers. Storytelling sessions, accompanied by colourful props and vibrant colours, illuminated the cultural significance of Holi in a child-friendly manner, enhancing understanding and appreciation of cultural traditions.



Reflecting on the success of the celebrations, KVS Seshasai, CEO of Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (EuroKids), said, “At EuroKids, we are committed to ensuring the all-round development of our young learners. We believe cultural celebrations such as Holi offer a great opportunity for experiential learning and social-emotional growth. Through these vibrant and engaging activities, we aim to spark joy and curiosity in our children and help them develop a deeper connection to our cultural heritage. Additionally, we strive to instill a strong commitment to environmental sustainability right from the beginning.”



Speaking on the successful Holi celebration, Neha Chidrawar, Centre Head, EuroKids Manjri Greens, Pune said, “The vibrant Holi festivities brought together children and staff in a joyful celebration of culture and community. With traditional songs, dances, messy art, and interactive activities, the essence of Holi resonated profoundly, nurturing bonds of camaraderie and imagination among our young students. Through such celebrations at EuroKids, we underscore our unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity and promoting cultural appreciation in our children.”



The Holi celebrations brought joy and laughter and imparted valuable life lessons that will resonate with EuroKids toddlers for years to come. Through EuroKids' 7th edition of the mindful curriculum – EUNOIA, their dedicated educators, and their child-centric approach to learning, EuroKids remains committed to shaping leaders of tomorrow by equipping them with 21st-century skills. By incorporating festivals like Holi into its educational framework, EuroKids reinforces its commitment to providing a holistic learning experience that nurtures every child's Mind, Body, and Soul.







