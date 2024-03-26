e& enterprise and SAS join forces to enable AI-powered and data-driven innovations in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai, 26 March 2024: e& enterprise announced today a partnership with SAS, the global leader in analytics, to drive artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and foster innovation in advanced analytics in the Middle East.



This collaboration marks a pivotal step in accelerating customer’s journey toward the forefront of AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics capabilities.



Under the partnership, e& enterprise and SAS will deliver innovative AI and analytics solutions, providing immediate value by modernising enterprise data and business intelligence. This strategic alliance reinforces e& enterprise’s leadership in the market as a pioneer in cutting-edge and transformational projects while enhancing its offerings. This allows them to support enterprise customers in fast-tracking AI adoption in line with their digital transformation initiatives.



Miguel Villalonga, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of e& enterprise, emphasised the synergy between the two organisations and the advantages that the partnership will bring to customers: “By combining e& enterprise's regional market leadership and deep customer relationships with SAS' unrivalled analytics innovations and expertise, our customers will gain access to the most advanced and relevant solutions available. This strategic alliance signifies our commitment to positioning the UAE and KSA at the forefront of the next wave of data-driven growth powered by advanced technologies. Together with SAS, we aim to establish a new standard of excellence for how AI and analytics can maximise value and drive new opportunities across industries."



The partnership spans various industries, including banking, financial services, and government sectors. It also extends its services across multiple geographies, focusing on the UAE and KSA markets. This broad range of services underscores the commitment of both e& enterprise and SAS to delivering comprehensive solutions that address the unique needs of their diverse customer base.



Michel Ghorayeb, Managing Director of SAS UAE, highlighted, "The collaboration with e& enterprise marks a significant stride towards accelerating the evolution of AI and advanced analytics in the region. It underscores our dedication to exploring new possibilities for innovation and opening doors for our customers to gain competitive advantages through data-driven intelligence."





With a shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and supporting customers across various industries and geographies, this collaboration signals a new era for excellence in AI and analytics. By combining regional market leadership with global analytics expertise, e& enterprise and SAS are poised to lead the charge in unlocking the full potential of data-driven growth and fostering a future defined by innovation and opportunity in the Middle East.







