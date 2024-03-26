HBKU Alumni Honored at Education Excellence Award 2024

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, March 26, 2024 - Three Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) alumni received honors in the Master’s and PhD Holders categories at the 17th Education Excellence Award 2024 ceremony for academic achievements in their chosen multidisciplinary graduate programs.



The Education Excellence Award recognizes distinguished Qatari students and teachers across the country for displaying outstanding scholarship, generating innovation in pedagogy, and contributing to the advancement of the sector as a whole.



Dr. Nayla Bint Ahmad Al-Thani, PhD in Sustainable Environment, HBKU’s College of Science and Engineering (CSE), received the Platinum Medal in Science in the PhD Holders category for demonstrating academic excellence. Her commitment to her studies culminated in a thesis outlining a holistic system for managing and recycling PET waste that incorporates a unique approach to sustainability. She also published six papers in Q1 academic journals covering waste management, circular economy, food security, and resource management and logistics.



Dr. Tamy Ahmad Ali Al Butami Al-Binali, PhD in Islamic Finance and Economy, HBKU’s College of Islamic Studies, (CIS) acquired the Platinum Medal in Arts in the PhD Holders category for making an impact during the course of his studies. He published five papers in academic journals and a groundbreaking thesis highlighting the benefits and opportunities of mergers between Islamic and conventional banks in Qatar.



Maha Hani Al-Khuzaei, Master’s of Science in Sustainable Energy, CSE, won the Gold Medal in the Master’s Holders category for Science for exhibiting a stellar academic record and conducting research on promising sources of renewable energy. Her achievements include a co-authored paper in the Journal of CO2 Utilization outlining how carbon capture and storage technologies in depleted natural gas reservoirs can potentially facilitate efficient hydrogen production - a sustainable form of energy.



Al Thani, Al Khuzai, and Al-Binali were among 60 winners chosen out of 246 candidates nominated across nine categories of awards. The jury selected them for the impact and quality of their research, their abilities as multidisciplinary students, and the strength of their applications.



Commenting on the award winners’ achievements, Michael J. Benedik, Provost, HBKU, said: “The Education Excellence Award is a prestigious achievement that honors individuals who represent the pinnacle of Qatar’s cumulative efforts in human development. On behalf of HBKU, I congratulate this select group of students for their accomplishment, which demonstrates how the university’s integrated, cutting-edge learning environment empowers them and their peers to achieve significant impact in their chosen field.”



