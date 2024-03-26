(MENAFN) Recent statements from the Energy Ministry in Kiev reveal a significant increase in Ukrainian electricity imports, nearly tripling in volume, amidst extensive damage to power infrastructure caused by Russian military strikes. According to the ministry's updates, Ukraine has halted nearly all exports of electrical power following these strikes, which have severely impacted power generation facilities, transmission lines, and distribution systems across the country.



The Energy Ministry's projections indicate a substantial rise in electricity imports, reaching 14,900 megawatt-hours (MWh) for the current day, with no exports expected. This surge follows a pattern of escalating imports, with figures reaching 12,784 MWh on Saturday, compared to daily exports of 1,033 MWh. Such levels of import had not been anticipated, surpassing initial projections of 6,000 MWh in preceding days.



The severity of the situation was underscored by reports of targeted strikes on critical energy infrastructure facilities. On Sunday, Russian forces allegedly attempted to attack a vital facility in the Lviv region, exacerbating an already dire situation where power lines in the Kiev region were damaged, resulting in temporary blackouts for 1,400 households in affected settlements.



Earlier, a missile strike on the Dnieper Hydro Power Plant (HPP) in Zaporozhye further exacerbated the crisis, with the facility catching fire and suffering significant damage. Videos and images circulating on social media depicted the aftermath, including a fire on a dam adjacent to the Dnieper HPP. The impact of these attacks has been profound, stripping Ukraine's largest private power generating company, the DTEK group, of 50 percent of its generating capacity.



The escalation of hostilities and the targeting of critical infrastructure pose significant challenges for Ukraine's energy sector, with implications for both domestic electricity supply and international trade relations. As the situation unfolds, efforts to mitigate the damage and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply remain paramount amidst ongoing military operations and escalating tensions.

