Russian court supports Dior in shoe trafficking lawsuit

(MENAFN) In a recent legal dispute in Russia, a woman faced repercussions for attempting to illegally import shoes from the renowned French luxury brand Christian Dior into the country under the guise of gifts, as reported by the Ural Mash telegram channel. Identified only as Nigora, the woman was apprehended by customs officers at Ekaterinburg’s Koltsovo airport upon her return from a vacation in Turkey. Suspicion arose when customs officials discovered approximately 30 kilograms of Dior slippers in various sizes among her belongings.



Initially claiming that the shoes were intended as gifts for guests at her daughter's upcoming wedding, the woman's explanation was met with skepticism by customs authorities, leading to the confiscation of the entire bundle and the imposition of a fine. Subsequently, Dior, upon learning of the incident, pursued legal action against the woman for trademark infringement, seeking a substantial fine amounting to 436,000 rubles (approximately USD4,750).



However, following legal proceedings, a Russian court reportedly reduced the fine to 17,000 rubles (USD175), taking into account the woman's modest official income. Described as a single mother with a reported monthly salary of 30,000 rubles (USD330), the woman's financial circumstances influenced the court's decision. The specific court responsible for adjudicating the case was not specified by Mash.



This legal episode unfolds against the backdrop of broader developments surrounding Dior's presence in Russia. Following the parent company LVMH's decision to suspend operations in the country in March 2022, in response to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow in connection with the Ukraine conflict, Dior stores in Russia have remained closed. This context underscores the complexities of international trade relations and the enforcement of intellectual property rights amid geopolitical tensions and legal proceedings.

