Hina Khan Drops 'Simple' Photos In Traditional Attire: 'Never Goes Wrong'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan has shared a glimpse of her 'simple and elegant' traditional look, shelling ethnic fashion goals to her huge fandom.
The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' fame actress, who enjoys 19.1 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of pictures wearing an ethnic suit.
Hina is donning a beige-coloured kurta, matching palazzos with golden embroidery work on it. She paired the suit with a magenta pink-coloured heavily embroidered dupatta.
For the makeup, she opted for-- matte pink lips, black eyeliner, mascara, thick brows, and blushed cheeks. She kept her straight hair open. For the accessories, she sported golden and pink jhumkas and a ring.
The post is captioned as: "Fit check.. Simple and elegant... Traditional wear never goes wrong..."
She gave the tune of the song 'Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch', by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.
A fan commented on the post and said, "Akshara miss you", referring to her character in the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.
Another fan said: "Looking gorgeous".
Meanwhile, Hina will be next seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie 'Country of Blind'. She recently featured in a romantic music video titled 'Halki Halki Si', alongside Munawar Faruqui.
MENAFN26032024000231011071ID1108022098
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.