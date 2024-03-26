America, Turkey consent ‘sanctions compliance’ plan

(MENAFN) Reports from Hürriyet indicate that the United States and Turkey have reached an agreement on a new framework designed to facilitate Turkish firms' trade with Russian partners while ensuring compliance with sanctions imposed on Russia. The arrangement, termed the 'sanctions compliance scheme,' aims to address previous concerns regarding the immediate imposition of sanctions by the United States on Turkish companies allegedly engaged in commercial activities with Russia, often without prior notification or investigation.



Under this new scheme, the United States will inform Turkey about companies potentially subject to United States sanctions and will request relevant information from Ankara. In response, Turkey will initiate investigations into suspected violations and report the findings back to United States authorities. This collaborative approach represents a departure from previous practices, offering a structured mechanism for addressing potential sanctions violations while fostering transparency and cooperation between the two nations.



Despite its status as a NATO member, Turkey has consistently declined to join Western sanctions against Russia, opting instead to maintain economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow and actively seeking to strengthen bilateral relations. However, tensions have arisen in recent months, with reports emerging of United States officials pressuring Turkish businesses to sever ties with Russian counterparts.



In February, revelations surfaced that officials from the United States Department of Commerce had visited Turkish companies and banks, threatening punitive measures over their trade relations with Russia. Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Aleksey Yerkhov, corroborated these claims, asserting that United States representatives were coercively influencing Turkish businesses and intimidating them into halting economic cooperation with Russia.



Moreover, recent reports from Aydinlik suggest that Turkish banks, under pressure from United States authorities, have ceased processing trade payments from Russia, except for essential commodities like food. Additionally, these banks faced the prospect of having currency swaps terminated if they failed to terminate relations with Russian partners, further underscoring the impact of United States sanctions pressure on Turkish businesses.



As the United States and Turkey navigate complex dynamics surrounding trade relations with Russia, the establishment of the 'sanctions compliance scheme' represents a step towards balancing economic interests with international sanctions obligations. However, the efficacy and implications of this framework remain subject to ongoing scrutiny amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics and economic imperatives.

