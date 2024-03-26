State Governor Declares Emergency After Baltimore Bridge Collapse

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Baltimore: The governor of Maryland declared a state of emergency early Tuesday after a major bridge in the city of Baltimore collapsed, sending up to 20 people into the harbor below.
"I have declared a State of Emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration," Governor Wes Moore posted on X, formerly Twitter.
