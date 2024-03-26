               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

State Governor Declares Emergency After Baltimore Bridge Collapse


3/26/2024 7:16:43 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Baltimore: The governor of Maryland declared a state of emergency early Tuesday after a major bridge in the city of Baltimore collapsed, sending up to 20 people into the harbor below.

"I have declared a State of Emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration," Governor Wes Moore posted on X, formerly Twitter.

MENAFN26032024000063011010ID1108022021

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search