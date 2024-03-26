Boeing considers sale of protection assets

(MENAFN) Reports from Bloomberg indicate that Boeing, the renowned aerospace giant, is considering the sale of at least two of its defense unit businesses as part of a strategic effort to bolster its financial standing amidst turbulent times. Citing anonymous sources familiar with the discussions, Bloomberg highlights Boeing's recent struggles, characterized by plummeting shares and a string of quality control scandals leading to grounded planes and extensive safety checks.



The aerospace behemoth has purportedly enlisted financial advisers to explore potential interest in various smaller units, including Digital Receiver Technology and unspecified defense programs within its global services division. These efforts, reportedly underway for approximately a year, reflect Boeing's proactive measures to streamline its operations and optimize its financial performance in the face of ongoing challenges.



Among the potential divestment options, Boeing is also reportedly considering selling its stake in United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture for rocket launches co-owned with Lockheed Martin. Notably, earlier reports suggested that ULA had attracted attention from Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, Blue Origin, signaling potential shifts within the industry's competitive landscape.



However, any potential sale of Boeing's defense assets is expected to encounter regulatory scrutiny from United States authorities, particularly amidst concerns regarding consolidation among major defense contractors. Bloomberg notes that antitrust regulators, including Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, have expressed reservations about Boeing's dominant position in United States civil aircraft production, further complicating the regulatory landscape.



The timing of Boeing's deliberations coincides with heightened safety audits of its 737 MAX 9 aircraft following a concerning incident in January. During an Alaska Airlines flight bound for California, a door panel blew off at 16,000 feet, necessitating an emergency return to Portland, Oregon, and resulting in injuries among passengers.



As Boeing navigates these multifaceted challenges, including financial pressures, safety concerns, and regulatory scrutiny, the potential sale of defense assets underscores the company's efforts to adapt and realign its business strategy in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

