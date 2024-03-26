Amman Stock Exchange Ends Trading Day With Modest Gain

Amman, Mar. 26 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded its Tuesday daily trading session, marking a 0.11 percent increase, reaching 2476 points.The stock exchange witnessed trading of 2.9 million shares across 1,824 contracts, with a total trading value of approximately JD3.9 million.During the session, 25 companies experienced a decline in share prices, while 30 witnessed an increase, and the share prices of 29 others remained unchanged.

