UPES Signs Mou With Association Of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

UPES, a multidisciplinary university in Dehradun, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). This partnership aims to offer new avenues for students to advance their education and enrich their careers in the field of finance. ACCA, a globally recognised body, offers accreditation and support to professional accountants across more than 180 countries.



Under this partnership, UPES will also offer the BBA Core (Finance) program. This specialised program will be offered in association with ACCA, culminating in ACCA Global Certification, recognised across more than 180 countries.



Furthermore, after acquiring 3 years of work experience, candidates will be eligible for the prestigious title of 'ACCA Member'. Additionally, the partnership will open doors to employment opportunities with top consulting firms such as Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC.



This collaboration will also provide access to ACCA professional development and learning resources and will jointly undertake learning and development initiatives, including competency mapping and skills training.



â€œThis collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to equip students with advanced skills and prepare them for success in the ever-changing landscape. Through our joint efforts with ACCA, students will gain access to globally recognised frameworks and resources essential for enhancing their academic and research endeavours. This partnership is poised to play a key role in shaping a forward-thinking internationally significant educational and training environment,â€ said Rahul Nainwal, Director, UPES School of Business.



â€œACCA is delighted to partner and sign an MoU with UPES. Together, we are committed to enhancing the work readiness of the graduates at UPES by integrating ACCA into the BBA program. This collaboration marks a significant stride towards equipping students with the knowledge, skills and competencies needed for success in today's dynamic world of work,â€ added Sajid Khan, Director- India, ACCA.



This joint effort between UPES and ACCA enhances educational opportunities and strengthens the foundation for future leaders in the finance sector. These collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives highlight UPES' commitment to excellence in education and student welfare.





About UPES:



Established through the UPES Act, 2003, of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a top-ranked, UGC-recognised, private university. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, UPES has been ranked 52, with a rank of 54 in engineering and a rank of 39 in management. In addition to this, the university has been ranked the No. 1 private university in academic reputation in India by the QS World University Rankings 2024 and is among the top 3% of universities in the world. UPES has also been accredited by NAAC with a grade â€ ̃Aâ€TM and has received 5 stars on Employability (placements), by globally acclaimed QS Rating. The university has had 100% placements over the last five years. Forty-one (41) faculty members of UPES are among the worldâ€TMs top 2% researchers as per Stanford University list.



UPES offers graduate and postgraduate programs through its seven schools: School of Advanced Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences & Technology and School of Liberal Studies with 14000+ students and 1500+ faculty and staff members.





About ACCA:



We're the world's most forward-thinking professional accountancy body.



We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognised professional accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy worldwide.



Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, weâ€TMve long championed inclusion and today proudly support a diverse community of over 247,000 members and 526,000 future members in 181 countries. Our forward-looking qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to create, protect, and report the sustainable value delivered by organisations and economies. Guided by our purpose and values, our vision is to develop the accountancy profession the world needs. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, weâ€TMre strengthening and building a profession that drives a sustainable future for all.









