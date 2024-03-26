ECB urges banks to abandon Russia

(MENAFN) The European Central Bank (ECB) has intensified its efforts to encourage European lenders to hasten their withdrawal from Russia, citing escalating risks associated with conducting business in the sanctioned nation. Claudia Buch, head of the ECB's supervisory arm, revealed in an interview with the Financial Times that her team is actively pressuring banks with operations in Russia to expedite their exit from the country.



Buch's remarks underscore the ECB's growing concerns over the heightened uncertainties and challenges posed by Russia's increasingly isolated economic landscape, exacerbated by ongoing Western sanctions stemming from the Ukraine crisis. While several foreign banks have already exited the Russian market in recent years in response to sanctions, including some Eurozone institutions, a handful of prominent players such as Raiffeisenbank and UniCredit Bank, subsidiaries of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and Italy's UniCredit, respectively, continue to operate in Russia.



These remaining entities hold significant sway within the Russian economy, facilitating crucial euro transactions and featuring prominently on the Russian central bank's list of 13 systemically important credit institutions. Despite pressure from the ECB, other European banks, including Dutch lender ING, Germany's Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank, Hungary's OTP Bank, Italy's Intesa SanPaolo, and Sweden's SEB, maintain their presence in Russia.



Buch emphasized that European banks have significantly curtailed their activities in Russia since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, and those still operating in the country have been issued clear directives regarding downsizing and devising exit strategies. She cited reputational risks and challenges associated with risk management in an environment fraught with international sanctions as compelling reasons for banks to divest from Russia.



The ECB's concerted push for European banks to exit Russia reflects a broader trend of increasing regulatory scrutiny and risk aversion in response to geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties. As Western sanctions against Russia persist and geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, European financial institutions face mounting pressure to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and safeguard their operations against emerging risks.

