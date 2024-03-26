EU fixing tariffs on Russian grain

(MENAFN) In response to mounting pressure from both European farmers and certain member states, the European Union (EU) is reportedly gearing up to impose tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus, a move that could significantly impact global agricultural markets. According to sources familiar with the matter, the European Commission is expected to enact tariffs amounting to EUR95 (USD103.20) per ton on cereals from the aforementioned countries, alongside imposing tariffs of 50 percent on oil seeds and related products.



This anticipated action marks a significant departure for the European Union, as it would represent the first instance of restrictions being placed on Russian food products. The Financial Times, which broke the story, highlighted that such tariffs could lead to a substantial increase in prices, potentially dampening demand and reshaping market dynamics. Cereal prices, currently at a four-year low, face intensifying competition from Russia, prompting concerns among European Union officials about the need for regulatory intervention.



The proposed tariffs, set at the maximum permissible under World Trade Organization regulations, underscore the gravity of the situation and the European Union's determination to address the growing challenges posed by Russian agricultural exports. However, Brussels has historically resisted calls for such measures, citing potential disruptions to global food markets and adverse effects on developing nations.



Nevertheless, recent developments, including Latvia's unilateral embargo on food imports from Russia and Belarus and Lithuania's implementation of stringent cargo inspections, have fueled momentum for action within the European Union. Poland, a staunch advocate for restrictions on agricultural imports from Russia and Belarus, has thrown its support behind the proposed tariffs, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk hinting at the possibility of Warsaw following suit.



However, Tusk emphasized the importance of European Union-wide consensus on such measures, highlighting the need for collective decision-making to ensure the effectiveness and coherence of the bloc's response to the agricultural challenges posed by Russia and Belarus. As tensions escalate and farmer protests persist, the European Union finds itself at a critical juncture, balancing the interests of its member states with broader considerations of global agricultural stability and trade dynamics.

