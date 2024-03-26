Moscow Court Arrests SBU Chief Maliuk In Absentia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moscow's Basmanny District Court has arrested in absentia the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasyl Maliuk, for two months in the case of "public calls for terrorism."

Maliuk was also placed on the federal and international wanted list, according to Russia's Current Time TV channel, which refers to the court's press service.

According to Russian journalists, a criminal case against the SBU chief could have been opened due to the explosion of a truck on the Kerch Strait Bridge in October 2022. In August 2023, Maliuk gave details about this attack, clarifying that he and two other SBU employees worked on the organization of this operation.

Ukraine's top security official vows more“special operations” against Russia before year-end

On March 25, Maliuk spoke about the details of a special operation to eliminate former Ukrainian MP Illia Kyva, who was convicted of treason, Russian Ukrainophobe writer Zakhar Prilepin and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky.