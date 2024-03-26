Asian Economic Growth Projected To Reach 4.5% In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Despite differences and uncertainties, the Asian economy isprojected to sustain a strong growth rate in 2024, accounting for49 percent of the world's GDP, and its growth rate is expected toreach 4.5 percent, continuing to be the largest contributor toglobal economic growth, said a report released on March 26 duringthe ongoing Boao Forum For Asia in South China's Hainan Province,Azernews reports, citing Global Times.

The report, titled Asian Economic Outlook and IntegrationProgress, said facing a tough external environment and the need totackle internal challenges, the Asian economy still holds hope fora promising economic performance on the horizon.

In terms of unemployment, the overall unemployment rate in Asiais expected to remain below the global average at a forecast of4.71 percent in 2024, although the global employment outlook for2024 is not particularly optimistic due to the ongoing economicdownturn.

The report includes information about income and prices, notingthat despite longer working hours for full-time jobs in many Asiancountries, income growth is still facing significant challenges pressures in Asia are expected to decrease, althoughsome economies with low inflation may see a slight increase inprices.

Affected by a global economic slowdown, geopolitical conflict,the still-tight international financial environment and some otherfactors, the growth of Asian and even global trade and investmentmay face greater pressures and the impact of supply chain rupturesin 2024, the report noted.

However, positive factors including the accelerated developmentof digital trade, the recovery of tourism in Asia, as well as thecontinuous advancements of some economic and trade arrangementssuch as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), thepositive effects of the restructuring of Asian value chains andindustrial chains on regional economic integration are expected togradually emerge, which will add new impetus to Asian trade andinvestment, according to the report.