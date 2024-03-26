Russia Arrests New Defendant In Case Of Crocus Attack

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The eighth defendant in the case of the attack on Crocus CityHall in Moscow has been arrested, the Russian media says, Azernews reports.

According to the decision of Moscow's Basmanny Court,Kyrgyz-born Alisher Kasimov, who rented an apartment to theperpetrators of the terrorist attack, has been detained.

"Satisfy the petition of the investigation to elect Kasimov'smeasure of restraint in the form of detention," the judge announcedin the ruling.

To note, the shooting occurred on March 22 at Crocus City Hallin Krasnogorsk, near Moscow. The incident occurred before the startof the concert by the band Picnic. As a result of the terroristattack, 139 people were killed.