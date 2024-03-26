(MENAFN) Amidst the aftermath of the devastating terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the European Union (EU) has firmly dismissed any insinuation of Ukrainian involvement in the tragic incident. European Commission spokesman Peter Stano emphasized on Monday that there is no evidence to support the notion that Kiev had any connection to the attack, which claimed the lives of over 130 people.



The European Union's stance comes in response to suggestions put forth by Russian authorities regarding potential Ukrainian involvement in the attack. Despite assertions made by the so-called Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) terrorist group claiming responsibility, Russian security services detained several suspects, fueling speculation of cross-border links.



Stano, speaking at a press briefing in Brussels, underscored the European Union's concern over Russia's implications of Ukrainian involvement, urging Russian authorities to refrain from leveraging the tragedy to escalate aggression against Ukraine or suppress internal dissent. He emphasized the importance of avoiding unwarranted aggression and respecting humanitarian international law in the aftermath of such incidents.



Furthermore, Stano expressed the European Union's openness to cooperation with Russia in combating terrorism, provided that any proposals put forward are credible. However, he highlighted that such collaboration had been suspended in 2022 due to Russia's perceived disregard for humanitarian international law, indicating a need for reassessment and adherence to established principles.



Mikhail Podoliak, senior aide to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, vehemently denied any connection between Ukraine and the terrorist attack, labeling attempts to link the two as baseless. Podoliak emphasized Ukraine's lack of involvement in the incident, reiterating the country's commitment to addressing terrorism through lawful and cooperative means.



As the investigation into the Moscow terrorist attack unfolds, the European Union's rejection of claims implicating Ukraine underscores the importance of evidence-based assessments and diplomatic restraint in navigating complex geopolitical tensions. The call for cooperation in combating terrorism reflects a shared commitment to international security, contingent upon adherence to legal frameworks and respect for sovereignty.

