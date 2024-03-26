Netanyahu calls off delegation`s US trip following ceasefire vote

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the cancellation of a scheduled delegation's visit to the United States following the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) adoption of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. This decision comes in response to the United States abstaining from vetoing the resolution, a departure from its longstanding stance on the conflict.



The UNSC resolution, passed with overwhelming support from its members, emphasized the necessity of a ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and stressed the urgency of expanding aid flow into Gaza, alongside the unconditional release of remaining Israeli hostages.



However, the United State's decision to abstain from the vote marked a significant shift in its approach to the conflict, drawing criticism from Israeli officials.



Netanyahu's office condemned the United State's abstention, characterizing it as a "clear retreat" from its traditional position since the onset of the conflict. The statement highlighted concerns that the move could embolden Hamas and undermine efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages by signaling international leniency towards ceasefire negotiations.



According to Netanyahu's office, the decision to cancel the delegation's visit was

communicated to the United States in response to the UNSC vote. Netanyahu reportedly emphasized that discussions regarding Israeli military plans for operations in Gaza, particularly in the southern city of Rafah, would not proceed without United States support at the UNSC.



The cancellation of the delegation's visit underscores the escalating tensions and strained relations between Israel and the United States in the wake of the UNSC resolution. While the United States State Department expressed surprise and disappointment at Netanyahu's decision, the move reflects Israel's determination to assert its position amid international pressure and diplomatic maneuvers.



As the conflict in Gaza continues to evolve, the fallout from the UNSC resolution and Netanyahu's response further complicates efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire and address the humanitarian crisis in the region. With both sides entrenched in their respective positions, the prospects for meaningful dialogue and resolution remain uncertain, amplifying concerns over the escalating violence and humanitarian impact on civilians caught in the crossfire.

