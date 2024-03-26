Iron Wall: The 'No Compromise' Ideology Driving Netanyahu

Jabotinsky believed the Zionist movement should not waste its resources on Utopian economic and social dreams. Zionism's sole focus should be on developing Jewish military force, a metaphorical Iron Wall, that would compel the Arabs to accept a Jewish state on their native land.

“Zionist colonization ... can proceed and develop only under the protection of a power that is independent of the native population – behind an iron wall, which the native population cannot breach,” he wrote .

In 1925, Jabotinsky founded the Revisionist movement , which would become the chief right-wing opposition party to the dominant Labor Party in the Zionist movement. It opposed Labor's socialist economic vision and emphasized the focus on cultivating Jewish militarism .

In 1947, David Ben Gurion and the Zionist establishment accepted partition plans devised by the United Nations for Palestine, dividing it into independent Jewish and Palestinian Arab states. The Zionists' goal in accepting the plan: to have the Jewish state founded on the basis of such international consensus and support.

Jabotinsky's Revisionists opposed any territorial compromise, which meant they opposed any partition plan. They objected to the recognition of a non-Jewish political entity – an Arab state – within Palestine's borders.

The Palestinian Arab state proposed by the UN partition plan was rejected by Arab leaders , and it never came into being .

In 1948, Israel declared its independence , which sparked a regional war between Israel and its Arab neighbors . During the war, which began immediately after the UN voted for partition and lasted until 1949, more than half the Palestinian residents of the land Israel claimed were expelled or fled.

At the war's end, the historic territory of Palestine was divided , with about 80% claimed and governed by the new country of Israel. Jordan controlled East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and Egypt controlled the Gaza Strip.

In the new Israeli parliament, Jabotinsky's heirs – in a party first called Herut and later Likud – were relegated to the opposition benches.

In 1967, another war broke out between Israel and Arab neighbors Egypt, Syria and Jordan. It resulted in Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem, the West Bank, the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip and Golan Heights. Yitzhak Rabin led Israel's military during that war, called the Six-Day War.

From 1948 until 1977, the more leftist-leaning Labor Party governed Israel . In 1977, Menachem Begin led the Likud to victory and established it as the dominant force in Israeli politics.

However in 1992, Rabin, as the leader of Labor, was elected as prime minister . With Israel emerging as both a military and economic force in those years, fueled by the new high-tech sector, he believed the country was no longer facing the threat of destruction from its neighbors.

To Rabin, the younger generation of Israelis wanted to integrate into the global economy. Resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict , he believed, would help Israel integrate into the global order.

In 1993, Rabin negotiated the Oslo Accords , a peace deal with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. The two men shook hands in a symbol of the reconciliation of the Arab-Israeli conflict. The agreement created a Palestinian authority in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, as part of the pathway to the long-term goal of creating two countries, Israel and a Palestinian state, that would peacefully coexist.

That same year, Benjamin Netanyahu had become the leader of the Likud Party. The son of a prominent historian of Spanish Jewry , he viewed Jewish history as facing a repeating cycle of attempted destruction – from the Romans to the Spanish Inquisition, the Nazis and the Arab world .

Netanyahu saw the Oslo peace process as the sort of territorial compromise Jabotinsky had warned about. To him, compromise would only invite conflict, and any show of weakness would spell doom.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a file photo. Image: X Screengrab

The only answer to such a significant threat, Netanyahu has repeatedly argued, is a strong Jewish state that refuses any compromises , always identifying the mortal threat to the Jewish people and countering it with an overwhelming show of force .