Iron Wall: The 'No Compromise' Ideology Driving Netanyahu


3/26/2024 7:06:01 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled that Israel's military will soon launch an invasion of Rafah , the city in the southern Gaza Strip.

More than 1 million Palestinians, now on the verge of famine , have sought refuge there from their bombed-out cities farther north. Despite US President Joe Biden's warning against the move , Netanyahu appears, for now, undeterred from his aim to attack Rafah.

The attack is the latest chapter in Israel's current battle to eliminate Hamas from Gaza.

But it's also a reflection of an ideology, known as the“Iron Wall ,” that has been part of Israeli political history since before the state's founding in 1948. The Iron Wall has driven Netanyahu in his career leading Israel for two decades, culminating in the current deadly war that began with a massacre of Israelis and then turned into a humanitarian catastrophe for Gaza's Palestinians .

Here is the history of that ideology:

A wall that can't be breached

In 1923, Vladimir, later known as“Ze'ev,” Jabotinsky , a prominent Zionist activist, published“On the Iron Wall ,” an article in which he laid out his vision for the course that the Zionist movement should follow in order to realize its ultimate goal: the creation of an independent Jewish state in Palestine, at the time governed by the British .


Vladimir 'Ze'ev' Jabotinsky, in Prague in 1933. United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, courtesy of L. Elly Gotz , CC BY

Jabotinsky admonished the Zionist establishment for ignoring the Arab majority in Palestine and their political desires. He asserted the Zionist establishment held a fanciful belief that the technological progress and improved economic conditions that the Jews would supposedly bring to Palestine would endear them to the local Arab population.

Jabotinsky thought that belief was fundamentally wrong.

To Jabotinsky, the Arabs of Palestine, like any native population throughout history, would never accept another people's national aspirations in their own homeland. Jabotinsky believed that Zionism, as a Jewish national movement, would have to combat the Arab national movement for control of the land.

“Every native population in the world resists colonists as long as it has the slightest hope of being able to rid itself of the danger of being colonized,” he wrote .

