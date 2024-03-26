Kremlin voices remarks on calls for death penalty following terrorist assault

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of the tragic terrorist attack at the Crocus City concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, which claimed the lives of at least 137 individuals and left over 180 injured, a contentious debate has resurfaced in Russia's political arena. The discussion centers on the reinstatement of the death penalty, a move that has been effectively prohibited since 1996.



Despite mounting pressure from certain factions within the government, the Kremlin maintains a stance of non-interference in the ongoing discourse.



Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a statement to TASS news agency, clarified that the Kremlin is not actively engaged in discussions regarding the lifting of Russia's moratorium on the death penalty. While voices within the political spectrum, notably Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) and Vladimir Vasiliev, head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, advocate for the exception of applying the death penalty to the perpetrators of the recent attack, Peskov's remarks suggest a cautious approach from the presidential administration.



The complexity of the issue stems from legal constraints embedded within the Russian criminal code. Although there exists a provision for imposing the death penalty, courts are effectively barred from issuing such sentences. Andrey Klishas, the head of the Federal Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation, elucidated that the legal hurdles are insurmountable, emphasizing that neither chamber of Russia's parliament possesses the authority to overturn the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Russia on matters pertaining to the death penalty.



Vladimir Vasiliev, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, underscored the need for a thorough and comprehensive examination of the proposition to reintroduce capital punishment for acts of terrorism. He pledged that any decision made would be reflective of the sentiments and expectations of Russian society. However, amidst the impassioned arguments and deliberations, the Kremlin maintains a stance of detachment, refraining from active involvement in the contentious issue.



The tragic events at the Crocus City concert hall have reignited longstanding debates on security measures and judicial policies in Russia. While calls for harsher penalties resonate strongly among certain segments of the population and political elite, the legal and procedural challenges inherent in reinstating the death penalty underscore the complexity of the issue. As the nation grapples with grief and seeks avenues for justice, the path forward remains uncertain, with the Kremlin navigating a delicate balance between public sentiment and legal constraints.

MENAFN26032024000045015687ID1108021950