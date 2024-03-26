Official fatality toll in Moscow terror assault increases to 139

(MENAFN) The aftermath of the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region continues to unfold, with the official death toll climbing to 139 as confirmed by Aleksandr Bastrykin, chair of the Russian Investigative Committee. Bastrykin revealed that two additional victims succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities to 139. Among the deceased were three children, highlighting the tragic impact of the attack.



Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting on Monday with law enforcement agencies and regional leaders to discuss the measures to be taken in response to the terrorist incident. During the meeting, Bastrykin provided detailed information on the casualties, stating that 75 victims had been identified thus far. The investigation revealed that 40 individuals died from gunshot wounds, while two others succumbed to a combination of gunshot and stab wounds. Additionally, 45 people perished due to exposure to high temperatures and by-products of combustion resulting from the fire ignited during the attack.



Bastrykin also disclosed that 182 individuals sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of the attack. The investigative efforts have been intensive, with over 200 searches and seizures conducted to gather evidence related to the incident.



The attack itself involved four armed suspects who stormed the concert venue ahead of a rock concert. They indiscriminately fired upon civilians at close range before setting the concert hall ablaze. The perpetrators fled the scene but were eventually apprehended by Russian law enforcement near the country's border in Bryansk Region. Preliminary findings suggest that the attackers were attempting to cross into Ukraine, underscoring the complexity and cross-border implications of the terrorist incident. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working diligently to bring those responsible to justice and ensure the safety and security of the affected communities.

MENAFN26032024000045015687ID1108021949