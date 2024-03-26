(MENAFN) According to Russia's envoy to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Vladimir Tarabrin, the United States is still operating 30 biolabs within Ukraine as part of what he claims is an illegal military-biological program. Tarabrin asserted in an interview with Izvestia newspaper that the presence of American laboratories on Ukrainian soil has been widely known for some time, with documents allegedly confirming the existence of these facilities. Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov of Russia's Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces previously stated in March 2022 that 30 such biolabs were identified.



Tarabrin further claimed that despite alleged efforts by the Kiev government to cease dangerous pathogen research and destroy pathogens in the labs following Russia's military operation against Ukraine in February 2022, activities resumed under different names in 2023.



He emphasized that, according to Russian data, the number of United States biolabs in Ukraine remains at 30.



Additionally, Tarabrin criticized the United States for obstructing Russian proposals aimed at strengthening the Biological Weapons Convention regime and establishing a robust mechanism to ensure compliance among participating nations. Moscow has consistently raised concerns over the past two years regarding what it perceives as a network of secretive United States-funded laboratories in Ukraine, presenting captured documents from Ukrainian authorities as evidence of their alleged connection to these facilities.

MENAFN26032024000045015687ID1108021948