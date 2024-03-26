Baltimore bridge collapses following Maersk collision

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a devastating incident unfolded on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, as a massive Maersk container ship collided with it, leading to a catastrophic collapse. Reports indicate that the collision, which occurred at around 1:30 a.m., ignited a fire on the vessel before it sank, resulting in multiple vehicles plummeting into the water below. Dramatic footage captured the chaotic aftermath, showing the extent of the destruction caused by the collision.



The container ship involved in the collision was chartered by Maersk, the company confirmed. As a result of the collision and subsequent collapse, all lanes on the bridge, known as Y-695K, were promptly closed in both directions, as announced by the Maryland Department of Transportation. Traffic was diverted away from the scene as emergency responders rushed to the area to assess the situation and initiate rescue efforts.



Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. issued statements acknowledging the severity of the incident and confirming that emergency teams were swiftly deployed to the site. Despite the challenging circumstances, rescue operations were immediately underway to locate and aid individuals who had fallen into the water.



Kevin Cartwright, the communications director for the Baltimore Fire Department, provided updates on the rescue efforts, stating that emergency crews were actively searching for at least seven individuals who were believed to have been involved in the incident. As the community grappled with the aftermath of this tragic event, authorities remained dedicated to their rescue mission, working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of all affected individuals.

