German Interior Minister reveals temporary border controls for Euro 2024 football tournament

(MENAFN) In preparation for the upcoming European Football Championship (Euro 2024), which Germany is set to host this summer, German Interior Minister Nancy Weiser has announced plans to implement temporary inspections on all German borders. Speaking to the German regional newspaper "Rheinisch Post" on Tuesday, Weiser underscored the necessity of these measures to enhance security during the high-profile international football event.



The decision to enforce temporary border controls aims to mitigate potential security threats by preventing individuals with a history of violence or extremist affiliations from entering the country. Weiser emphasized the importance of safeguarding the tournament against potential attacks by extremists, rioters, and other perpetrators of violence. Additionally, efforts will be directed towards securing electronic networks against cyber attacks, reflecting the multifaceted approach to ensuring the safety and integrity of the event.



The heightened security measures align with the German government's commitment to providing comprehensive protection for participants, spectators, and host cities during Euro 2024. Given the current global security landscape and emerging threats, Weiser emphasized the need to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing potential risks posed by violent actors and cyber adversaries.



The Euro 2024 Championship is scheduled to commence on June 14th in Germany, with the final slated for July 14th. The decision to implement temporary border controls during the tournament draws parallels to similar measures taken during the 2006 FIFA World Cup, which Germany also hosted. Weiser's recent statements affirm previous indications that the government was considering the imposition of border controls to bolster security arrangements for the continental tournament.



In conclusion, the announcement of temporary border controls underscores Germany's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Euro 2024, highlighting the proactive measures being taken to address potential security threats and uphold the integrity of the prestigious football championship.

