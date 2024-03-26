Florida governor signs law aimed at limiting minors' access to social media networks

(MENAFN) In response to mounting concerns about the influence of social media on young people, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure aimed at limiting minors' access to social media networks, particularly targeting those under the age of 16. The law, slated to take effect in January next year, imposes restrictions on minors' ability to create accounts on social media platforms, with stringent provisions for those aged 14 to 15 requiring parental consent for registration.



Governor DeSantis emphasized the importance of addressing the challenges posed by social media platforms, particularly concerning their impact on minors, stating, "We are trying to help the parents deal with a very thorny issue." The legislation reflects a concerted effort by Florida lawmakers to empower parents in safeguarding their children's online activities and mitigating potential risks associated with unrestricted access to social media.



Paul Reiner, the Florida House Speaker and the key proponent of the legislation, lauded its adoption, underscoring the imperative to confront the prevalence of crimes against children perpetrated through social media platforms. He stressed, "We know... that the number of crimes against children is greater on social media than anywhere else," further emphasizing the detrimental effects of social media on the mental health of young individuals.



The law's provisions align with the minimum age requirements set by most social media platforms, typically stipulating 13 years as the minimum age to open an account. However, it acknowledges the ease with which individuals can circumvent these age restrictions, prompting the need for legislative intervention to address the evolving landscape of online interactions and protect minors from potential harm.



By enacting measures to regulate minors' access to social media, Florida aims to strike a balance between ensuring online safety and preserving the freedom of expression, underscoring the complex interplay between technology, regulation, and societal well-being in the digital age.

MENAFN26032024000045015682ID1108021917